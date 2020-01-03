North Iowa Bulls thrash Breezy Point in first game at new arena

North Iowa forward Sota Isogai, right, fights for possession of the puck with Breezy Point forward Nich Lund Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
Spectators watch as North Iowa takes on Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
North Iowa celebrates a goal against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
North Iowa goalie Joseph Daninger makes a stop at the net as the puck hits his glove against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
North Iowa forward Jackson Vercellono, right, vies for the puck as the Breezy Point bench makes a line change Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
North Iowa and Breezy Point players get into a brawl Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
North Iowa fans cheer after a goal is scored against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
The North Iowa Bulls kicked off a new era with a game for the ages. In the team's very first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena, the Bulls pounded Breezy Point, 16-0.
Carter Wagner scored the very first goal at the new arena just over a minute into the game. Matt Dahlseide scored with 3:46 left in the period, and Bulls ended the first frame with a 2-0 lead.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
In the second quarter, the Bulls blew the game wide open with six goals. In the third period, things got even worse for the visiting North Stars, as North Iowa scored eight more times, en-route to a dominant 16-0 victory.
"I thought we would be okay on the score side of it, but I didn't expect this," head coach Todd Sanden said. "I didn't expect 16 goals. We had a lot of plays that were just amazing plays."
With the win, North Iowa improved to 5-0 against Breezy Point, and 24-4-2 on the season. The Bulls will play again on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., when they take on the Rochester Grizzlies.
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 1
North Iowa forward Sota Isogai, right, fights for possession of the puck with Breezy Point forward Nich Lund Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 2
Spectators watch as North Iowa takes on Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 3
North Iowa celebrates a goal against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 4
North Iowa goalie Joseph Daninger makes a stop at the net as the puck hits his glove against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 5
North Iowa forward Jackson Vercellono, right, vies for the puck as the Breezy Point bench makes a line change Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 6
North Iowa and Breezy Point players get into a brawl Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 7
North Iowa fans cheer after a goal is scored against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 8
North Iowa forward Sota Isogai takes a shot on Breezy Point goalie Griffin Foster Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 9
North Iowa takes possession on the first puck drop inside the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 10
North Iowa celebrates its first goal against Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 11
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 12
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 13
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 14
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 15
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 16
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 17
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 18
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 19
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 20
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 21
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 22
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 23
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 24
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 25
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 26
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 27
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 28
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 29
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 30
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 31
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 32
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 33
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 34
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 35
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 36
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 37
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hockey Bulls vs. Breezy Point 38
North Iowa vs. Breezy Point Friday during the Bulls' first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!