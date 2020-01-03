North Iowa Bulls thrash Breezy Point in first game at new arena

The North Iowa Bulls kicked off a new era with a game for the ages. In the team's very first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena, the Bulls pounded Breezy Point, 16-0.

Carter Wagner scored the very first goal at the new arena just over a minute into the game. Matt Dahlseide scored with 3:46 left in the period, and Bulls ended the first frame with a 2-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Bulls blew the game wide open with six goals. In the third period, things got even worse for the visiting North Stars, as North Iowa scored eight more times, en-route to a dominant 16-0 victory.

"I thought we would be okay on the score side of it, but I didn't expect this," head coach Todd Sanden said. "I didn't expect 16 goals. We had a lot of plays that were just amazing plays."

With the win, North Iowa improved to 5-0 against Breezy Point, and 24-4-2 on the season. The Bulls will play again on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., when they take on the Rochester Grizzlies.

