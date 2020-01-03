You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Iowa Bulls thrash Breezy Point in first game at new arena
0 comments
breaking top story

North Iowa Bulls thrash Breezy Point in first game at new arena

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa Bulls kicked off a new era with a game for the ages. In the team's very first game at Mason City Multipurpose Arena, the Bulls pounded Breezy Point, 16-0.

Carter Wagner scored the very first goal at the new arena just over a minute into the game. Matt Dahlseide scored with 3:46 left in the period, and Bulls ended the first frame with a 2-0 lead. 

In the second quarter, the Bulls blew the game wide open with six goals. In the third period, things got even worse for the visiting North Stars, as North Iowa scored eight more times, en-route to a dominant 16-0 victory. 

"I thought we would be okay on the score side of it, but I didn't expect this," head coach Todd Sanden said. "I didn't expect 16 goals. We had a lot of plays that were just amazing plays."

With the win, North Iowa improved to 5-0 against Breezy Point, and 24-4-2 on the season. The Bulls will play again on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., when they take on the Rochester Grizzlies. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News