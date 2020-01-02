North Iowa Bulls set to open new downtown multipurpose arena

A day before the North Iowa Bulls take the ice at their new home in the downtown Mason City multipurpose arena, workers were still putting the finishing touches on the facility.
The Bulls' downtown arena opener is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday against Breezy Point, and to the naked eye, there is much work to be done before the crowds start entering for the historic game.
Austin Draude, director of media for the North Iowa Bulls, said that while there is still work ongoing at the arena, that won't interfere with the game and the opener will go on as planned.
"We're as close to ready as we can be for tomorrow night," Draude said Thursday afternoon. "It's been a process and we look forward to the new opportunity down here."
The Bulls (23-4-2) have owned the North Stars (7-23-1) in four previous games this season, sweeping a two-game set on Sept. 13-14 and then again on Oct. 11-12. North Iowa outscored Breezy Point 30-5 in the four games.
The Bulls have gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a three-game winning streak. That has helped North Iowa remain atop the North America 3 Hockey League standings, just four points in front of the Granite City Lumberjacks in the West Division.
North Iowa Bulls forward Matt Dahlseide said he hopes the Bulls can continue its winning ways Friday and start a long winning streak at the new downtown arena.
And even though he looks forward to playing in the larger, more open multipurpose arena, he still has fond memories of playing in "The Barn" the last 2 1/2 seasons.
"It's a bittersweet feeling because I've been here for three years and played all of those games at The Barn," he said. "But I really look forward to a new chapter here and seeing what the atmosphere will be in the new arena."
Dahlseide said the new downtown arena will be good for North Iowa fans, who he said have been "very supportive" of the Bulls in his time on the team.
"They've been great and I think they will continue to support us downtown," he said. "It's a beautiful facility and should attract even more fans to experience something great."
With a new arena and a new sheet of ice comes adjustments, and Dahlseide said that the Bulls have been getting used to the larger, more open feel, and what he calls softer ice because of the size of the arena.
The forward from Maplewood, Minnesota, said the ice feels different and is a bit softer because it's harder to maintain the temperature of the ice in a larger building. And while he prefers harder ice, he and his teammates are ready for Friday's game.
"Hockey is still hockey regardless of where you play," Dahlseide said. "We're getting used to the subtleties and should have an advantage the longer we play here. This is our new home, we'll be ready."
Last Saturday’s game against the Alexandria Blizzard was supposed to be the downtown arena opener, but was postponed due to travel conditions in Minnesota. That game will be made up at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Mason City arena.