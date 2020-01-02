North Iowa Bulls set to open new downtown multipurpose arena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And even though he looks forward to playing in the larger, more open multipurpose arena, he still has fond memories of playing in "The Barn" the last 2 1/2 seasons.

"It's a bittersweet feeling because I've been here for three years and played all of those games at The Barn," he said. "But I really look forward to a new chapter here and seeing what the atmosphere will be in the new arena."

Dahlseide said the new downtown arena will be good for North Iowa fans, who he said have been "very supportive" of the Bulls in his time on the team.

"They've been great and I think they will continue to support us downtown," he said. "It's a beautiful facility and should attract even more fans to experience something great."

With a new arena and a new sheet of ice comes adjustments, and Dahlseide said that the Bulls have been getting used to the larger, more open feel, and what he calls softer ice because of the size of the arena.

The forward from Maplewood, Minnesota, said the ice feels different and is a bit softer because it's harder to maintain the temperature of the ice in a larger building. And while he prefers harder ice, he and his teammates are ready for Friday's game.