North Iowa Bulls series against Alexandria postponed

The NA3HL has suspended all competition until further notice, which will delay the North Iowa Bulls' West Division semifinal games scheduled for this weekend against Alexandria.

“This is an unprecedented time and situation, so first and foremost we want to be sure we are doing what is best for our players, teams, fans, and officials," North American Hockey League commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said.

"In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey world, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL, and USHL.”

In response, the Bulls are currently reviewing options for ticket exchanges and refunds.

"The health and welfare of our team, staff and fans are very important to us," North Iowa Bulls director of business operations Kathee Corsello said. "We realize the temporary postponement of our play off schedule is hard on everyone, but the welfare of all must take priority."

