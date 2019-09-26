The North Iowa Bulls used a big stretch in the early going of the second period to down the Waldorf Warriors 5-2 Wednesday night at the Albert Lea City Arena.
The exhibition game gave the Bulls (4-0) and Warriors (0-1-1) some much needed ice time to further prepare the teams for upcoming NA3HL and ACHA games.
The Bulls struck early, with Nick Bowlin beating Ryall Purdy at the 10:29 mark of the opening period for the 1-0 lead. After Janeck Sperling's tying goal just 78 seconds into the second period, the North Iowa offense got right to work.
In a 4 1/2 minute span, the Bulls added goals from Cam Fagerlee, Callahan Nauss and Albert Lea native Campbell Cichosz. Less than six minutes after Sperling's equalizer, North Iowa had taken a 4-1 lead and a firm grip on the contest. Gustaf Warnelius scored with 8:31 left in the second period to trim the Bulls' lead to 4-2 and bring Joseph Daninger into the net.
You have free articles remaining.
Just as quickly as the scoring picked up, it quieted down again heading to the third, with only Zachary Simon's goal with 2:41 remaining adding onto the lead.
The only other game on record between the teams was a 4-3 Waldorf win in a shootout two years ago in a preseason exhibition.
North Iowa takes an undefeated record on the road to arch rival Granite City on Friday and Saturday night. The Lumberjacks are also unbeaten, with first place on the line in the NA3HL West Division. Both puck drops this weekend are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
Tickets are available now for the Bulls' final home opener at the North Iowa Ice Arena on Oct. 4 against the Willmar WarHawks. Call 641-423-4625 or visit www.northiowabulls.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.