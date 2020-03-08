North Iowa Bulls ready for postseason after winning yet another division title

“We had a good regular season,” Stewart said. “Winning the division gives us a lot of confidence, but that’s just the first thing we got done. We’ve got a lot more to do.”

The Bulls and Blizzard have faced off five times this season, and North Iowa has won all five matches. In spite of that, the Bulls know that overlooking opponents in the NA3HL playoffs can be dangerous.

“They throw their weight around,” Bowlin said. “That’s how they create offense is through hitting and turnovers. We’ve just got to minimize our mistakes and capitalize on our chances.”

As Sanden knows, in these best-of-3 postseason series, anything can happen. The seasons are long, but the playoffs can be over in the blink of an eye.

“You can’t wait for tomorrow,” Sanden said. “If you do, you’ll be done and out of the series. A sense of urgency is of the greatest course there when you’re starting those, and you know it’s best of three. Just getting good clean starts to the games, and pushing the pace in both speed and execution is going to be important.”