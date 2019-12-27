You are the owner of this article.
North Iowa Bulls ready for new era in downtown Mason City
The North Iowa Bulls are set to start a new era of hockey in Mason City.

Bulls vs. Alexandria 12

North Iowa Bulls forward Justin Daly battles an Alexandria player on Dec. 7 during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.

The Bulls’ home game on Saturday will be the team’s first at the new Mason City Arena in downtown's Southbridge Mall. 

The Bulls have won four out of their last five and play a fast-paced, high scoring game, especially against the Alexandria Blizzard, their opponents on Saturday night.

The Bulls blew past the Blizzard 8-3 the last time the two teams met, in the final game in "The Barn" at the North Iowa Events Center.

North Iowa has been able to string together wins fairly consistently through the first portion of the season and enter Saturday's game with a 23-4-2 record.

The Bulls have enjoyed a pair of six-game win streaks, and started the year with a five-game run on their way to first place in the North American 3 Hockey League West Division.

The Bulls will look to add to its three-game win streak Saturday against Alexandria with the goal of maintaining the top spot in the West standings. 

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $11 and can be found at https://www.northiowabulls.com/tickets.

Game to remember

On Dec. 7, in the North Iowa Bulls' final game at North Iowa Ice Arena, the fans and players had an experience none of them is likely to forget anytime soon.

With less than a minute left in the game and the Bulls leading visiting Alexandria by an 8-3 score, it looked like “The Barn” would end its junior hockey history with a crowd-pleasing win.

But the events of the final minute took the game to another level.

Bulls vs. Alexandria 18

North Iowa vs. Alexandria Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.

With 47 seconds left in the game, a brawl broke out in the northwest corner of the ice. As the referees grappled to try to keep the warring factions apart, North Iowa goalie Evan Babekuhl skated over, dropped his gloves and challenged Alexandria goalie Ville Hytinnen to a bout of their own.

After a few quick punches, Hytinnen lost his balance and fell to the ice. Babekuhl skated away and waved his arms to the adoring crowd, which shook the metal rafters with its loud shouts of approval.

The moment provided a memorable ending to a dominant game for the Bulls, and put a stamp on the near 40 year history of junior hockey in the building. In the 782nd and final junior hockey game at The Barn, the fans went home happy.

