North Iowa Bulls ready for new era in downtown Mason City

On Dec. 7, in the North Iowa Bulls' final game at North Iowa Ice Arena, the fans and players had an experience none of them is likely to forget anytime soon.
With less than a minute left in the game and the Bulls leading visiting Alexandria by an 8-3 score, it looked like “The Barn” would end its junior hockey history with a crowd-pleasing win.
But the events of the final minute took the game to another level.
North Iowa vs. Alexandria Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
With 47 seconds left in the game, a brawl broke out in the northwest corner of the ice. As the referees grappled to try to keep the warring factions apart, North Iowa goalie Evan Babekuhl skated over, dropped his gloves and challenged Alexandria goalie Ville Hytinnen to a bout of their own.
After a few quick punches, Hytinnen lost his balance and fell to the ice. Babekuhl skated away and waved his arms to the adoring crowd, which shook the metal rafters with its loud shouts of approval.
The moment provided a memorable ending to a dominant game for the Bulls, and put a stamp on the near 40 year history of junior hockey in the building. In the 782nd and final junior hockey game at The Barn, the fans went home happy.
The crowd cheers after a North Iowa goal against Alexandria Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa players celebrate a goal in front of the home crowd against Alexandria Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa's Dalton Saltness takes a shot on the Alexandria goal Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa'sJoey Petronack moves the puck against Alexandria Saturday during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Children are pressed up against the glass cheer as North Iowa plays Alexandria earlier in December during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
North Iowa Bulls forward Justin Daly battles an Alexandria player on Dec. 7 during the Bulls' final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
