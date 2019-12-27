North Iowa Bulls ready for new era in downtown Mason City

On Dec. 7, in the North Iowa Bulls' final game at North Iowa Ice Arena, the fans and players had an experience none of them is likely to forget anytime soon.

With less than a minute left in the game and the Bulls leading visiting Alexandria by an 8-3 score, it looked like “The Barn” would end its junior hockey history with a crowd-pleasing win.

But the events of the final minute took the game to another level.

With 47 seconds left in the game, a brawl broke out in the northwest corner of the ice. As the referees grappled to try to keep the warring factions apart, North Iowa goalie Evan Babekuhl skated over, dropped his gloves and challenged Alexandria goalie Ville Hytinnen to a bout of their own.

After a few quick punches, Hytinnen lost his balance and fell to the ice. Babekuhl skated away and waved his arms to the adoring crowd, which shook the metal rafters with its loud shouts of approval.

The moment provided a memorable ending to a dominant game for the Bulls, and put a stamp on the near 40 year history of junior hockey in the building. In the 782nd and final junior hockey game at The Barn, the fans went home happy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.