North Iowa Bulls postpone weekend games against Granite City



WATCH NOW: North Iowa Bulls practice The North Iowa Bulls practice on Nov. 12 at Mason City Arena.

The North Iowa Bulls have postponed this weekend's games against Granite City with plans for makeup games set to be determined at a later date, according to a Bulls' press release.

While the two scheduled games have been pushed back, there will still be hockey at Mason City Arena this weekend. The Bulls will play the St. Louis-based Carshield Under-18 AAA team on Friday night in an exhibition game.

On Saturday, the Bulls will host Rochester, their old division rival. The Bulls and Grizzlies were division foes from 2015 to 2019, and played last year, but were not scheduled to play each other this season due to COVID-19 restrictions on scheduling non-division opponents.

Both of the weekend's games will be exhibitions, but are included for season-ticket holders. Game time will be 7:30 p.m.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

