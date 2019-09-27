SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – With 62 meetings in the books in the North Iowa Bulls' first eight years, the rivalry between Todd Sanden's team and the Granite City Lumberjacks has been a rivalry in every sense of the word.
North Iowa led the season series by only four wins coming into the weekend, but the Lumberjacks had won seven straight and 11 of the last 13.
Meeting number 63 was everything the 842 fans in attendance at the Sports Arena East expected it would be, with the Bulls winning 5-2. The victory is the North Iowa's fifth straight win.
North Iowa now stands at 34-24-5 in the all-time series against Granite City.
The hosts had the upper hand early in the first two periods, but special teams were huge again for the Bulls, with a 3-for-6 finish on the power play.
Dysen Skinner picked up his first win against the Lumberjacks in six tries, making 34 saves. Matt Fitzgerald made 21 saves in the loss, dropping the Lumberjacks to 2-1 for the year.
The Bulls' penalty-killing unit was every bit as impressive, shutting down all six Granite City chances with the extra man. The Bulls have killed off 15 straight power play chances without allowing a goal.
