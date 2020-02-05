North Iowa Bulls announce 'Hometown Heroes' contest

The North Iowa Bulls junior hockey club is preparing for its "Hometown Heroes" game against the St. Louis Jr. Blues on Feb. 15, and along with that, will host their first Hometown Heroes contest.

According to a release from the organization, fans are encouraged to nominate a local hero in three categories:

• COMMUNITY SERVICE – For the organization or group that gives of its time and talents to serve the North Iowa community.

• OUTSTANDING CITIZEN – For the individual who gives of his/her time and talents to serve the North Iowa community.

• COMMUNITY BUSINESS PARTNER – For the local business and its owners, managers and employees who go above and beyond to improve the North Iowa community and the lives of those in it.

To make a nomination, simply email media@northiowabulls.com and tell the team who you're nominating, which category your nomination is for, and why they should be recognized.

Winners will receive a plaque and be recognized on-ice during the first intermission of the Bulls game on Feb. 15. All first responders, veterans and active military will receive free admission to North Iowa's Hometown Heroes game.

For updated news and information on North Iowa Bulls hockey, and to purchase advance tickets to upcoming Bulls home games, call 641-423-4625 or visit www.northiowabulls.com.

