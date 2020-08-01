North Iowa baseball's biggest 2020 difference makers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s championship Saturday, and for Newman Catholic, that means yet another chance to win a state title. As the Knights get ready to play Don Bosco in the Class 1A title game, it’s time to remember the players that made the biggest difference for their teams in the 2020 season.

The Globe Gazette will release its All-Area baseball and softball teams in a few weeks, but the following list is the year’s biggest difference makers on offense and pitching for North Iowa’s baseball programs.

Offense

Reese Moore, Forest City: When it comes to offense, nobody in North Iowa had a bigger year at the plate than Reese Moore. Moore finished the season with a .585 batting average, a .767 on-base percentage, eight home runs, and 35 RBI. Moore was also one of the Indians’ best pitchers, with a 2.92 ERA and a .131 opponent batting average.

Moore’s eight homers ranked second in the state, behind only Cael Frost of Don Bosco, and his 35 RBI was fourth-best in Iowa, and the junior led his team in eight offensive categories, and was named to the Top of Iowa West First Team.