North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City at Marshalltown, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at North Union, 7 p.m.

Osage vs. St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

GHV vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

Central Springs vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Tripoli, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.

West Fork vs. Belmond-Klemme, 7 p.m.

Forest City vs. Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Riceville at Turkey Valley, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 7:30 p.m.

Charles City at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Mason City at Charles City, 9 a.m.

Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at GHV, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Season Championship Night at Mason City Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Mason City boys at Fort Dodge Country Club, 10 a.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls at Des Moines Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Mercy Health Center West Campus

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls vs. Spencer, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Mason City at Charles City, 6 p.m.

