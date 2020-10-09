North Iowa Area sports calendar

FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.
West Hancock at Manson-NW Webster, 7 p.m.
Mason City vs. Ballard, at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Roland-Story, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC at Trent Smith Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball
Mason City volleyball Invitational, 9 a.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Golf
NIACC at Quad Cup, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Cross Country
Newman Catholic vs. Forest City, TBD
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City at Ames, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake Varsity Invitational, at All Vets Golf Course, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs, Varsity Conference, 4:30 p.m.
