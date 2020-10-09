 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at St. Ansgar, 7 p.m.

West Hancock at Manson-NW Webster, 7 p.m.

Mason City vs. Ballard, at Gilbert, 7:30  p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Roland-Story, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC at Trent Smith Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Mason City volleyball Invitational, 9  a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Granite City, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Golf

NIACC at Quad Cup, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Cross Country

Newman Catholic vs. Forest City, TBD

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. Eagle Grove, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at Ames, 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake Varsity Invitational, at All Vets Golf Course, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY 

Volleyball

Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic vs. Central Springs, Varsity Conference, 4:30 p.m.

