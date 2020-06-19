North Iowa Area sports calendar

FRIDAY
Baseball
Mason City vs. Dowling Catholic (doubleheader) 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Dowling Catholic, 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.
Clear Lake at Charles City, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Newman Catholic at Don Bosco, 1 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic at Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Mayhem! in Mason City, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Baseball
Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 6 p.m.
Clear Lake at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Newman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills, 6 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Rockford, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Newman Catholic at Forest City, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic at Forest City, 6 p.m.
