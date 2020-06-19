North Iowa Area sports calendar
0 comments

North Iowa Area sports calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRIDAY

Baseball

Mason City vs. Dowling Catholic (doubleheader) 5 p.m. 

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Dowling Catholic, 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at Charles City, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball

Newman Catholic at Don Bosco, 1 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic at Varsity Tournament, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Mayhem! in Mason City, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

Mason City vs. Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Webster City, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City at Marshalltown, 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball 

Newman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Rockford, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Newman Catholic at Forest City, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic at Forest City, 6 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look at Forest City baseball practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News