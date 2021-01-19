 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

TUESDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Johnston, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Algona, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Johnston, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Algona, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. Nashua-Plainfield, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Mason City at Clear Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Mason City at Johnston, 3:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Basketball

NIACC women at Iowa Central CC, 5 p.m.

NIACC men at Iowa Central CC, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Wrestling

Newman Catholic Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at Columbus Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City at Ankeny Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

Clear Lake girls vs. Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City vs. Ankeny, at DMACC, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY 

Basketball

Mason City girls at Ames, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic at West Fork, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys at Ames, 7:45 p.m.

Clear Lake boys vs. Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic at West Fork, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Iowa City West, TBD

Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament, 10 a.m.

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

Iowa Girls state Wrestling Tournament, Day 2, 10 a.m.

Top of Iowa Conference Meet, 10 a.m., at Osage

North Central Conference Meet, 10 a.m., at Webster City

Basketball

NIACC women vs. DMACC, 1 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at North Butler, 2 p.m.

NIACC men vs. DMACC, 3 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at North Butler, 3:30 p.m.

Mason City boys at Ankeny Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City at CIML Conference Meet, Noon, at Marshalltown YMCA

Hockey

North Iowa vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Swimming

Mason City vs. Spencer, 5:30 p.m.

