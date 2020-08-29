North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY
Volleyball
Mason City at Charles City, 9 a.m.
Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 9 a.m.
Newman Catholic at GHV, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Season Championship Night at Mason City Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. North Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Mason City boys at Fort Dodge Country Club, 10 a.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls at Des Moines Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 4:30 p.m., at Mercy Health Center West Campus
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls vs. Spencer, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Mason City at Charles City, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.
West Hancock at Forest City, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Charles City vs. Union Community, 7:30 p.m.
