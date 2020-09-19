North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY
Volleyball
Clear Lake at Forest City, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Iron Man Challenge, USRA Stock Cars, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Golf
Mason City at Willow Creek Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cross Country
Mason City Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.
Mason City vs. Ames, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, TBD
FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar at North Butler, 7 p.m.
West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia, 7 p.m.
Mason City at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
NIACC at Southwestern Spartan Classic, 4 p.m.
