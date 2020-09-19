 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Area sports calendar
0 comments
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SATURDAY

Volleyball

Clear Lake at Forest City, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Iron Man Challenge, USRA Stock Cars, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Golf

Mason City at Willow Creek Golf Course, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Joe Sheldon County Park, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Cross Country

Mason City Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City vs. WDM Valley, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY 

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mason City vs. Ames, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, TBD

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar at North Butler, 7 p.m.

West Hancock at Alta-Aurelia, 7 p.m.

Mason City at Webster City, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

NIACC at Southwestern Spartan Classic, 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News