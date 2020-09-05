 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Area sports calendar
0 comments
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake at Belmond-Klemme, 4 p.m.

Mason City at Wartburg Invite, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

Mason City at Otter Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.

NIACC men/women at Iowa Lake Invitational, 11 a.m.

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Charles City at Mason City, 5 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Charles City, at Mason City, 6 p.m.

Clear Lake at Mason City, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Newman Catholic at West Fork, 7 p.m.

West Hancock vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News