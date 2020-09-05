North Iowa Area sports calendar

TUESDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City vs. Des Moines East, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake at Belmond-Klemme, 4 p.m.
Mason City at Wartburg Invite, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
Mason City at Otter Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.
NIACC men/women at Iowa Lake Invitational, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball
Charles City at Mason City, 5 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Charles City, at Mason City, 6 p.m.
Clear Lake at Mason City, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Newman Catholic at West Fork, 7 p.m.
West Hancock vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, 7:30 p.m.
