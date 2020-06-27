North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY
Baseball
Clear lake at Columbus Catholic, noon
Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 1 p.m.
Softball
Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Haulin' With Hoker Trucking Super Late Models East Series! in Mason City, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Baseball
Mason City vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 5 and 7 p.m.
Clear lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Clear Lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Mason City at Des Moines North, 5:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City at Des Moines North, 5 and 6:45 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Mason City at Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at Forest City, 7:30 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. Charles City, 7 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Forest City, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Forest City, 6 p.m.
Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar, 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!