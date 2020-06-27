North Iowa Area sports calendar
CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY

Baseball

Clear lake at Columbus Catholic, noon

Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 1 p.m.

Softball

Newman Catholic at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Haulin' With Hoker Trucking Super Late Models East Series! in Mason City, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

Mason City vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 5 and 7 p.m.

Clear lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Des Moines Lincoln, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Clear Lake at Algona, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. West Hancock, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Newman Catholic vs. Bishop Garrigan, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Clear Lake vs. Newman Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Mason City at Des Moines North, 5:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City at Des Moines North, 5 and 6:45 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Mason City at Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at Forest City, 7:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. Charles City, 7 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Forest City, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mason City vs. Des Moines Hoover, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Forest City, 6 p.m.

Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar, 6 p.m.

