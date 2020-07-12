North Iowa Area sports calendar
agate
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Gambler's Night at Mason City Motor Speedway, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Softball

Mason City vs. Ottumwa (Double-header), 5 p.m.

Rockford at North Butler, 7 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar at Riceville, 7 p.m.

Osage vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Clear Lake vs. Decorah, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball

Clear Lake vs. Forest City, at Algona, 5 p.m.

Forest City vs. Clear Lake, at Algona, 5 p.m.

North Union vs. Lake Mills, at Central Springs, 6 p.m.

Central Springs vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.

West Fork at Aplington-Parksersburg, 7 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story, 7 p.m.

Algona vs. GHV, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball

Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball

Clear Lake at Humboldt, 7 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Boone, 7 p.m.

Algona at Webster City, 7 p.m.

Charles City at Decorah, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Hoover at Mason City, 7 p.m.

