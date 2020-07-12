North Iowa Area sports calendar

SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Gambler's Night at Mason City Motor Speedway, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Softball
Mason City vs. Ottumwa (Double-header), 5 p.m.
Rockford at North Butler, 7 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar at Riceville, 7 p.m.
Osage vs. Denver, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Clear Lake vs. Decorah, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Softball
Clear Lake vs. Forest City, at Algona, 5 p.m.
Forest City vs. Clear Lake, at Algona, 5 p.m.
North Union vs. Lake Mills, at Central Springs, 6 p.m.
Central Springs vs. West Hancock, 7 p.m.
West Fork at Aplington-Parksersburg, 7 p.m.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Roland-Story, 7 p.m.
Algona vs. GHV, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball
Mason City at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball
Clear Lake at Humboldt, 7 p.m.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Boone, 7 p.m.
Algona at Webster City, 7 p.m.
Charles City at Decorah, 7 p.m.
Des Moines Hoover at Mason City, 7 p.m.
