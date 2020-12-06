North Iowa Area sports calendar

MONDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls at Clear Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys at Clear Lake, 7:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Basketball
Newman Catholic girls at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Wrestling
Clear Lake Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.
Osage Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Basketball
Mason City girls vs. Ankeny, 6:15 p.m.
Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 6:15 p.m.
Newman Catholic girls vs. West Fork, 6:15 p.m.
Mason City boys vs. Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.
Clear Lake boys at Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.
Newman Catholic boys vs. West Fork, 7:45 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wrestling
Clear Lake at Ankeny Centennial Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.
Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 9 a.m.
Hockey
North Iowa vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.
