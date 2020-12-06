 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

TUESDAY 

Basketball

Newman Catholic girls at Nashua-Plainfield, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys at Nashua-Plainfield, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Newman Catholic varsity quad, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY 

Wrestling

Clear Lake Varsity Triangular, 6 p.m.

Osage Varsity Quad, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Basketball

Mason City girls vs. Ankeny, 6:15 p.m.

Clear Lake girls at Humboldt, 6:15 p.m.

Newman Catholic girls vs. West Fork, 6:15 p.m.

Mason City boys vs. Ankeny, 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake boys at Humboldt, 7:45 p.m.

Newman Catholic boys vs. West Fork, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Wrestling

Clear Lake at Ankeny Centennial Varsity Invitational, 9 a.m.

Newman Catholic at Central Springs, 9 a.m.

