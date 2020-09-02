 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

THURSDAY

Volleyball

Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Mason City girls vs. Spencer, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Mason City at Charles City, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football

Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.

Newman Catholic at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.

West Hancock at Forest City, 7 p.m.

St. Ansgar vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.

Charles City vs. Union Community, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

NIACC men/women at Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop, 10 a.m.

