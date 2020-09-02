North Iowa Area sports calendar

THURSDAY
Volleyball
Newman Catholic at Nashua-Plainfield, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake at St. Edmond, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Mason City girls vs. Spencer, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Mason City at Charles City, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football
Mason City vs. Fort Dodge, 7 p.m.
Newman Catholic at Bishop Garrigan, 7 p.m.
West Hancock at Forest City, 7 p.m.
St. Ansgar vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 7 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Osage, 7:30 p.m.
Charles City vs. Union Community, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country
NIACC men/women at Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop, 10 a.m.
