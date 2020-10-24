North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball
Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal, 7 p.m., St. Ansgar vs. Turkey Valley
Class 2A, Region 5 semifinal, 7 p.m., Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Class 3A, Region 5 championship, 7 p.m., Osage vs. Forest City, at Central Springs
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Class 1A, Region 6 Championship, 7 p.m., TBD at Nashua-Plainfield
Class 2A, Region 5 Championship, 7 p.m., at Cedar Falls
FRIDAY
Football
Playoffs, Third Round, TBD
Cross Country
Class 3A girls state meet, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A boys state meet, 4 p.m.
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.
