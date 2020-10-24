 Skip to main content
North Iowa Area sports calendar
AREA CALENDAR

North Iowa Area sports calendar

SATURDAY

Hockey

North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.

MONDAY

Volleyball

Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal, 7 p.m., St. Ansgar vs. Turkey Valley

Class 2A, Region 5 semifinal, 7 p.m., Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg

TUESDAY 

Volleyball

Class 3A, Region 5 championship, 7 p.m., Osage vs. Forest City, at Central Springs

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

Class 1A, Region 6 Championship, 7 p.m., TBD at Nashua-Plainfield

Class 2A, Region 5 Championship, 7 p.m., at Cedar Falls

FRIDAY

Football

Playoffs, Third Round, TBD

Cross Country

Class 3A girls state meet, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A boys state meet, 4 p.m.

Hockey

North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.

