North Iowa Area sports calendar (copy)

FRIDAY
Football
Mason City at Webster City, 7 p.m., State Playoffs
Clear Lake at Spirit Lake, 7 p.m., State Playoffs
Newman Catholic at Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m., State Playoffs
St. Ansgar vs. West Fort, 7 p.m., State Playoffs
West Hancock vs. Madrid, 7 p.m., State Playoffs
Hockey
North Iowa at Willmar, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Hockey
North Iowa at Alexandria, 7:10 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball
Class 1A, Region 6 semifinal, 7 p.m., St. Ansgar vs. Turkey Valley
Class 2A, Region 5 semifinal, 7 p.m., Lake Mills at Aplington-Parkersburg
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Class 3A, Region 5 championship, 7 p.m., Osage vs. Forest City, at Central Springs
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
Class 1A, Region 6 Championship, 7 p.m., TBD at Nashua-Plainfield
