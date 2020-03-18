North Iowa area basketball MVPs

The Green Devils made it all the way to the regional semifinals, before losing to Forest City, 51-50, in an upset loss on Feb. 25.

Chett Helming/Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills

It felt right to include these two together. All season long, Helming and Linnen provided the numbers for the Bulldogs. Linnen and Helming scored 502 and 499 points on the season, respectively, with an average points per game total of 19.3 and 192.

Linnen shot an impressive 59.3 percent from the field, while Helming shot 49 percent. Helming’s season included a 39-point performance against Turkey Valley in the regional title game that clinched Lake Mills a spot at state for the first time since 1986.

The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the state tournament to Wapsie Valley.

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

The “little” Winkel brother had an impressive season that ended in the state title game. With 506 points, 270 rebounds, 45 blocks, a field-goal percentage of 58.4, and a points per game average of 18.7, Winkel led the Golden Bears squad to where the program had never been before.