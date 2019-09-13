Clear Lake head football coach Jared DeVries has told his players all season to play each game one snap at a time and be patient on offense.
On Friday night, one snap and a poised final scoring drive was the difference in the Lions' 28-27 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road.
After GHV's Dalton Graff recovered a Clear Lake fumble near midfield late in the fourth quarter and the Cardinals (1-2) marched 48 yards in nine plays to take a 27-21 lead, the Lions' backs were against the wall.
But after the Cardinals' point after fell just short, Clear Lake, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, responded with the game-winning drive that nearly left too much time on the clock.
A 52-yard run by Jaden O'Brien-Green and a Jaylen DeVries scramble that turned into a 24-yard touchdown gave the Lions (3-0) the 27-27 tie. A poised Hunter Nielsen calming stepped up to kick the point after for the 28-27 lead with 2:32 left in the game.
The three-play, 82-yard drive only ate up 1:42 of the clock and gave the Cardinals one last chance to march down the field for a chance at the upset.
But a sack and two incomplete passes gave Clear Lake the ball back with 1:35 left and the Lions ran the clock out for the win.
"We played with a lot of poise," coach DeVries said after the game. "There is no panic on this football team. This game will serve us well down the road."
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura head coach Darell Schumacher had a similar game plan Friday night and wanted his team to run right at Clear Lake.
The Cardinals did just that and made a game that many thought shouldn't be close a thriller in the end.
Keeping the ball on the ground and matching the Lions point for point most of the game, the Cardinals put themselves in great position for the win in the game of neighboring schools.
"We wanted to run right at them and be physical and that's what we did tonight," Schumacher said. "Our kids did a great job stepping up in the second half."
The Lions received the opening kickoff, but after a penalty and fumble on its first two plays, quickly gave the ball away to GHV.
The Cardinals took over and marched 25 yards on seven plays to take the early 7-0 lead. Senior running back Jared Shaw ran it in from the 13 yard line at the 9:30 mark of the first quarter for the score and the lead.
DeVries and Clear Lake stormed right back when the senior quarterback hit senior Nick Danielson with a 75-yard touchdown strike to make it 7-7.
After the Cardinals were stopped on their next possession and later on another drive, Clear Lake took over and scored again on a three-play, 69-yard drive.
DeVries hit senior Kody Kearns for a 40-yard gain on the first play of the possession, and O’Brien-Green finished the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
After a GHV drive stalled, Clear Lake took over midway through the second and drove 70 yards in eight plays that culminated in a 21-7 lead on a 36-yard TD strike from DeVries to Kearns.
The Cardinals scored the next three touchdowns.
GHV made it 21-14 on an 11-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Landon Dalbeck to Jared Shaw with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Then with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals tied the game 21-21 when Shaw scampered six yards for the touchdown.
Joe Pringnitz made it 27-21 when he bulled his way up the middle for a 1-yard TD run with 3:19 remaining.
That set up the thrilling ending for the Lions.
"They played a heck of a football game," coach DeVries said of the Cardinals. "But we do what teams give us and that last drive they stopped bringing pressure and we ran right at them."
Clear Lake (3-0) will host Mason City (0-3) next week, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-2) travels to Osage (0-3).
