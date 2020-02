No. 2 Clear Lake girls use fourth-quarter run to down No. 7 Okoboji

The Clear Lake girls basketball team hoisted a number of state tournament qualifier banners on the wall over the past decade.

On Saturday, the No. 2-ranked (Class 3A) Lions started a new decade in the same fashion as they dominated for most of the second half in a 65-47 win over seventh-rated Okoboji in a regional final and secured another spot in the Class 3A field.

“Our depth got us this win,” Clear Lake coach Bart Smith said. “They are all playing with poise. Everyone is contributing.”

Free-throw shooting and the benches figured heavily over the course of a game that featured 50 fouls and saw several players on both squads limited by foul trouble.

The Lions took full advantage of their chances as they made 21-of-24 shots from the free-throw line over the final three quarters.

Both teams played outstanding defense early, but after a run early in the third quarter, the Pioneers seemed poised to put the game out of reach.

As it has all season, though, Clear Lake responded with a run over the middle portion of the third quarter and took a seven-point lead into the fourth.