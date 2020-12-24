No. 1 Kale Peterson back at full strength: Sights set on state title

He ended his season on the podium at the state tournament in Wells Fargo Arena, placing sixth in the 106-pound weight class.

Pretty impressive for an underclassmen who didn’t hit the mat for the majority of the season.

“It’s exciting that I placed, but at the same time, if I wouldn’t have had the surgery I would’ve placed way higher than what I did,” Peterson said.

Fast forward to today, where Peterson sits as the Class 1A No. 1-ranked wrestler in the latest Predicament rankings in his sophomore season. He says his knee feels great and he's excited to get a full season under his belt.

Although Peterson is ranked at the top, his head coach, Jared Arbegast, doesn’t love the idea of rankings.

“I don’t know what it means to Kale, but we both know that it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t go out and put in some hard work,” Arbegast said. “Keep getting better every day, because there’s always somebody out there that’s going to try to out-compete you if you don’t.”

For Peterson, the goals are set at a lofty standard. Win the state tournament and stand on top of the podium. But he has a lot of work to do before that can happen.