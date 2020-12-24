No. 1 Kale Peterson back at full strength: Sights set on state title

Growing up, wrestling was Kale Peterson's favorite sport.
And he was good at it.
It was the summer of 2019, and Peterson was excited to get his freshman wrestling season at West Fork underway.
But during his training for the upcoming season, Peterson kept feeling pain in his knee. At first, he ignored it. Then, he took a break to let it heal. But the moment he came back, the pain was still there. So his parents took him to a doctor in Mason City.
“They looked over it and said that a piece of my bone inside of my knee had stopped growing and had died,” Peterson said. “I would have to get that taken out or they could put holes in it and get the blood flowing back through it so it could hopefully come back and re-grow.”
Peterson went with the latter, and had surgery done in August of 2019. There were many things that could have gone wrong, including a 30 percent chance the bone didn’t heal the way it was supposed to. He could’ve missed his entire freshman season.
“It was hard on me. I was scared,” Peterson said. “I kept praying that I would be able to wrestle and hopefully make it to the state tournament.”
However, he managed to make it back just in time for the postseason wrestling tournaments. He advanced through sectionals. And then through districts.
He ended his season on the podium at the state tournament in Wells Fargo Arena, placing sixth in the 106-pound weight class.
Pretty impressive for an underclassmen who didn’t hit the mat for the majority of the season.
“It’s exciting that I placed, but at the same time, if I wouldn’t have had the surgery I would’ve placed way higher than what I did,” Peterson said.
Fast forward to today, where Peterson sits as the Class 1A No. 1-ranked wrestler in the latest Predicament rankings in his sophomore season. He says his knee feels great and he's excited to get a full season under his belt.
Although Peterson is ranked at the top, his head coach, Jared Arbegast, doesn’t love the idea of rankings.
“I don’t know what it means to Kale, but we both know that it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t go out and put in some hard work,” Arbegast said. “Keep getting better every day, because there’s always somebody out there that’s going to try to out-compete you if you don’t.”
For Peterson, the goals are set at a lofty standard. Win the state tournament and stand on top of the podium. But he has a lot of work to do before that can happen.
Peterson’s strength, according to both him and his coach, is his ability to move on his feet out of the neutral position. He’s strong, aggressive and quick. But the quickest way to achieve goals is to figure out things you may be not as strong at and improve on them.
“We need to work on the bottom. That’s a concern of mine with him,” Arbegast said.
For the one thing his coach wants him to work on, he prefaced it by rattling off a long list of things Peterson does really well.
West Fork has wrestlers outside of Peterson that are also looking to make it to the state tournament. Arbegast has high hopes for senior heavyweight Levi Janssen.
“I’d like to see Levi make the state tournament,” Arbegast said. “He’s put a lot of work in and he’s always got one of the toughest heavyweight brackets around.”
Arbegast says Janssen does everything the right way and is a solid leader for the program – a role that he hopes Peterson can grow into as time moves on.
"He’s learning how to be a good teammate and be a leader by just going out and doing his thing," Arbegast said. "I think that’s my goal for Kale is to basically grow into that role."
Peterson, Janssen and the West Fork wrestling team will compete at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 at North Butler.
