No. 1 Kale Petersen back at full strength: Sights set on state title

*This story has been changed to accurately reflect the spelling of Kale Petersen's last name.

Growing up, wrestling was Kale Petersen's favorite sport.

And he was good at it.

It was the summer of 2019, and Petersen was excited to get his freshman wrestling season at West Fork underway.

But during his training for the upcoming season, Petersen kept feeling pain in his knee. At first, he ignored it. Then, he took a break to let it heal. But the moment he came back, the pain was still there. So his parents took him to a doctor in Mason City.

“They looked over it and said that a piece of my bone inside of my knee had stopped growing and had died,” Petersen said. “I would have to get that taken out or they could put holes in it and get the blood flowing back through it so it could hopefully come back and re-grow.”

Petersen went with the latter, and had surgery done in August of 2019. There were many things that could have gone wrong, including a 30 percent chance the bone didn’t heal the way it was supposed to. He could’ve missed his entire freshman season.