NJCAA national basketball tournaments postponed

The NJCAA national basketball tournaments have been postponed due to concerns over the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The tournaments, which include NJCAA Division I and Division II for both men's and women's basketball, were scheduled to begin on March 16, and have been pushed back with a tentative start date of April 20.

"Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships," NJCAA President and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker said, "we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.

"We have two main objectives in this situation – first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."

The postponement will affect the NIACC women's basketball team, which will go into the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA Division II tournament.

The Trojans were scheduled to play No. 16-seeded United Tribes Technical College on March 17 at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron, Michigan, but that game is now pushed back.

