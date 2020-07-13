NJCAA moves most fall sports to spring semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NJCAA on Monday announced that it is moving all close contact fall sports to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move impacts junior college football, soccer, and volleyball teams across the country, including those at NIACC.

Cross country programs won't be affected by the move, and will continue their fall seasons as scheduled.

"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO said in a press release. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place."

The winter sports season is scheduled to begin in January, though most of the championships have been pushed back to April from their originally scheduled March dates.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

