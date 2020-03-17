You are the owner of this article.
Nine area players named to All-State girls basketball teams
Nine area players named to All-State girls basketball teams

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) released its All-State girls basketball list, and North Iowa was very well-represented, with nine area players coming away with honors. Five area players were named First Team All-State. 

Area players are in bold. 

Class 1A

First Team

Shateah Wetering, Senior, Montezuma

Kori Wedeking, Senior, Clarksville

Audi Crooks, Freshman, Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, Freshman, Bishop Garrigan

Macy Sievers, Sophomore, Newell-Fonda

Jayde Barto, Senior, Kinglsey-Pieson

Maddie Paulson, Senior, Woodbury-Central

Jensen Archibald, Senior, Martensdale-St. Mary's

Second Team

Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar

Hannah Erickson, Senior, Central Elkader

Kassadi Steel, Senior, North Mahaska

Maggie Walker, Junior, Newell-Fonda

Tori Michel, Senior, Marquette Catholic

Allie Petry, Junior, St. Albert

Taylor Harpenau, Sophomore, MMCRU

Mallory Loftus, Senior, Lynnville-Sully

Third Team

Danielle Hoyle, Junior, Paton-Churdan

Megan Stuhr, Senior, Sigourney

Lauren Wilson, Sophomore, Springville

Madison Hough, Senior, GT/RA

Addison Weber, Senior, Le Mars Gehlen

Alyssa Hames, Junior, AGWSR

Mach Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira-EHK

Reagan Muddermann, Sophomore, Kee

Class 2A

First Team

Grace Flanagan, Senior, North Linn

Rachel Leerar, Junior, West Hancock

Amanda Chizek, Senior, West Hancock

Nicole McDermott, Senior, Cascade

Taryn Scheurmann, Senior, Van Buren County

Sidney Brandau, Senior, Osage

Sasha Koenig, Junior, West Branch

Kylie Morrison, Senior, Logan-Magnolia

Second Team

Sam Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr

Kinsey Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW

Kailey Jones, Junior, AHSTW

Mallory McCall, Junior, West Monona

Isabel Manning, Junior, Van Buren County

Chloe Lofstrom, Senior, North Union

Ella Imler, Junior, Maquoketa Valley

Hayden Heimensen, Junior, Central Lyon

Third Team

Ellie Ware, Junior, North Linn

Olivia Terrones, Senior, East Marshall

Molly Schany, Senior, Emmetsburg

Lexi Branning, Senior, IKM-Manning

Helaina Hillyard, Senior, Mediapolis

Taya Tucker, Junior, Maquoketa Valley

Bailey Winter, Senior, MFL-Mar-Mac

Kennedy Kelly, Sophomore, West Hancock

Class 3A

First Team

Sharon Goodman, Senior, Crestwood

Kallyn Stubo, Senior, Okoboji

Ella Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan

Sara Faber, Senior, Clear Lake

Jaedon Murphy, Senior, North Polk

JaMae Nichols, Junior, Cherokee Washington

Kelsey Fields, Junior, Creston

Katelyn Stanley, Senior, Heelan

Second Team

Maggie Phipps, Junior, North Polk

Moriah Prewitt, Junior, Des Moines Christian

Mya Merchman, Junior, Central Lee

Regan Freland, Senior, PCM

Ellie Foster, Senior, Dike-New Hartford

Brooklyn Meyer, Sophomore, West Lyon

Abbey Holmes, Senior, Algona

Reagan Barkema, Sophomore, Roland-Story

Third Team

Jenna Twedt, Freshman, Benton

Janie Schoonhoven, Junior, Unity Christian

Haley Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic

Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak

Finley Hall, Freshman, West Liberty

Magan Christopherson, Senior, Okoboji

Kaia Holtkamp, Sophomore, Solon

Jaydan Nitchals, Sophomore, Estherville Lincoln Central

Class 4A

First Team

Karsyn Stratton, Senior, Clear Creek-Amana

Riley Wright, Junior, Marion

Taylor Veach, Sophomore, Central DeWitt

Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central

Ryley Goebel, Sophomore, Center Point-Urbana

Caitlyn Daniels, Senior, Xavier

Kayla Laube, Senior, Marion

Grace Boffeli, Senior, North Scott

Second Team

Presley Case, Senior, North Scott

Katie Keiges, Senior, Knoxville

Ava Hawthorne, Sophomore, Gilbert

Abbie Draper, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock

Anna Deets, Senior, Mason City

Adrianna Katcher, Senior, Center Point-Urbana

Kenzie Foley, Senior, Sergent Bluff Luton

Third Team

Molly Ihle, Junior, Ballard

Ella Van Weelden, Junior, Marion

Jordan Cunningham, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes

Allie Meadows, Sophomore, Central DeWitt

Nell Sybesma, Senior, Maquoketa

Maggie Wilkins, Junior, Knoxville

Libby Arnold, Senior, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Aree Beckmann, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Xavier

