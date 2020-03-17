Nine area players named to All-State girls basketball teams

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) released its All-State girls basketball list, and North Iowa was very well-represented, with nine area players coming away with honors. Five area players were named First Team All-State.
Class 1A
First Team
Shateah Wetering, Senior, Montezuma
Kori Wedeking, Senior, Clarksville
Audi Crooks, Freshman, Bishop Garrigan
Molly Joyce, Freshman, Bishop Garrigan
Macy Sievers, Sophomore, Newell-Fonda
Jayde Barto, Senior, Kinglsey-Pieson
Maddie Paulson, Senior, Woodbury-Central
Jensen Archibald, Senior, Martensdale-St. Mary's
Second Team
Hali Anderson, Junior, St. Ansgar
Hannah Erickson, Senior, Central Elkader
Kassadi Steel, Senior, North Mahaska
Maggie Walker, Junior, Newell-Fonda
Tori Michel, Senior, Marquette Catholic
Allie Petry, Junior, St. Albert
Taylor Harpenau, Sophomore, MMCRU
Mallory Loftus, Senior, Lynnville-Sully
Third Team
Danielle Hoyle, Junior, Paton-Churdan
Megan Stuhr, Senior, Sigourney
Lauren Wilson, Sophomore, Springville
Madison Hough, Senior, GT/RA
Addison Weber, Senior, Le Mars Gehlen
Alyssa Hames, Junior, AGWSR
Mach Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira-EHK
Reagan Muddermann, Sophomore, Kee
Class 2A
First Team
Grace Flanagan, Senior, North Linn
Rachel Leerar, Junior, West Hancock
Amanda Chizek, Senior, West Hancock
Nicole McDermott, Senior, Cascade
Taryn Scheurmann, Senior, Van Buren County
Sidney Brandau, Senior, Osage
Sasha Koenig, Junior, West Branch
Kylie Morrison, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Second Team
Sam Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr
Kinsey Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW
Kailey Jones, Junior, AHSTW
Mallory McCall, Junior, West Monona
Isabel Manning, Junior, Van Buren County
Chloe Lofstrom, Senior, North Union
Ella Imler, Junior, Maquoketa Valley
Hayden Heimensen, Junior, Central Lyon
Third Team
Ellie Ware, Junior, North Linn
Olivia Terrones, Senior, East Marshall
Molly Schany, Senior, Emmetsburg
Lexi Branning, Senior, IKM-Manning
Helaina Hillyard, Senior, Mediapolis
Taya Tucker, Junior, Maquoketa Valley
Bailey Winter, Senior, MFL-Mar-Mac
Kennedy Kelly, Sophomore, West Hancock
Class 3A
First Team
Sharon Goodman, Senior, Crestwood
Kallyn Stubo, Senior, Okoboji
Ella Skinner, Senior, Bishop Heelan
Sara Faber, Senior, Clear Lake
Jaedon Murphy, Senior, North Polk
JaMae Nichols, Junior, Cherokee Washington
Kelsey Fields, Junior, Creston
Katelyn Stanley, Senior, Heelan
Second Team
Maggie Phipps, Junior, North Polk
Moriah Prewitt, Junior, Des Moines Christian
Mya Merchman, Junior, Central Lee
Regan Freland, Senior, PCM
Ellie Foster, Senior, Dike-New Hartford
Brooklyn Meyer, Sophomore, West Lyon
Abbey Holmes, Senior, Algona
Reagan Barkema, Sophomore, Roland-Story
Third Team
Jenna Twedt, Freshman, Benton
Janie Schoonhoven, Junior, Unity Christian
Haley Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic
Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak
Finley Hall, Freshman, West Liberty
Magan Christopherson, Senior, Okoboji
Kaia Holtkamp, Sophomore, Solon
Jaydan Nitchals, Sophomore, Estherville Lincoln Central
Class 4A
First Team
Karsyn Stratton, Senior, Clear Creek-Amana
Riley Wright, Junior, Marion
Taylor Veach, Sophomore, Central DeWitt
Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central
Ryley Goebel, Sophomore, Center Point-Urbana
Caitlyn Daniels, Senior, Xavier
Kayla Laube, Senior, Marion
Grace Boffeli, Senior, North Scott
Second Team
Presley Case, Senior, North Scott
Katie Keiges, Senior, Knoxville
Ava Hawthorne, Sophomore, Gilbert
Abbie Draper, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock
Anna Deets, Senior, Mason City
Adrianna Katcher, Senior, Center Point-Urbana
Kenzie Foley, Senior, Sergent Bluff Luton
Third Team
Molly Ihle, Junior, Ballard
Ella Van Weelden, Junior, Marion
Jordan Cunningham, Senior, Dallas Center-Grimes
Allie Meadows, Sophomore, Central DeWitt
Nell Sybesma, Senior, Maquoketa
Maggie Wilkins, Junior, Knoxville
Libby Arnold, Senior, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Aree Beckmann, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Xavier