NIACC's Steffen named ICCAC Division II offensive player of the week

NIACC sophomore volleyball player Becca Steffen was named the ICCAC Division II player of the week for Jan. 25-31, after putting up 26 digs, 17 kills, and four serve aces in two matches last week against Hawkeye CC and Northeast CC.

It is the second time in her collegiate career that Steffen has earned the player of the week honor. She was named player of the week as a freshman, for the week of Oct. 7-13, 2019.

Steffen leads ICCAC Division II with 119 assists and 11 serve aces on the season, and ranks 15th in the league with 38 digs, while ranking 24th with 22 kills. In the match last week against Hawkeye, Steffen became the 12th player in program history to record 1000 or more assists.

Her 119 assists is the fourth-best mark in NJCAA Division II, and her 11 serve aces are tied for second.

NIACC is currently ranked No. 16, and will play at No. 9 Kirkwood on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

