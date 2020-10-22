NIACC's Sarah Bertry racks up accolades after arriving from France

There are a lot of things that Sarah Bertry has had to adjust to in her two months living in America.
The food. The grocery stores. The cars. They are all much different and bigger than what she is used to in her native France.
Also, awards. She is not used to be pelted with accolades.
This season, the NIACC freshman cross country runner has been named the ICCAC Division II women’s cross country athlete of the week four times, and earned the same award twice from the USTFCCCA.
That is a lot of hardware for someone who has been in America for such a short time.
“I am not used to this type of award,” Bertry said. “In France, we don’t have it. If you win the competition, you win the competition, and you’re slated for another competition at a higher level. We don’t have the awards, and it's kind of weird for me. You like to congratulate the people who do good. I think it's real American.”
Bertry has put up an impressive list of accomplishments in her first season with the Trojans. On Oct. 9, she became the first NIACC women’s athlete to win the Trent Smith Invitational, with a time of 19:31.
At the Indian Hills Invitational on Oct. 16, Bertry took second place with a time of 18:26.5, a new personal record by over 40 seconds, and the third fastest time in school history.
“I knew that she was a very good runner, based on what times that I got from her coach, but I wasn’t expecting this,” NIACC head cross country coach Curtis Vais said. “I felt like she should be somewhere in the 19s pretty consistently, which she was. She just popped out an 18:26 last weekend. She was so far up, but if she was pressed by another runner, I think she could have taken it to another gear. She looked like she was running effortlessly.”
In France, Bertry said she was a successful athlete, but was never the fastest or the best. There are no high school sports in France, so Bertry ran cross country and track for club teams. She knew that she wanted to travel and see a new part of the world, and found out about NIACC through an agency that put her in touch with coach Vais. She was attracted to the idea of attending a community college, rather than a big state university.
“It is small, and the connection with people is easier,” Bertry said. “My English wasn’t that good, so I had a hard time understanding people. It was easier for me if I was in something that wasn’t too much.”
The transition was a challenge at first, as Bertry had to quarantine for two weeks upon her arrival due to COVID-19 protocols. She could only work out with a small group of other international students.
“Even though she was in quarantine, she wasn’t feeling sorry for herself. She went out and trained hard,” Vais said. “It’s showing up now in the important part of the season.”
Bertry is pursuing a degree in political science, and hopes to transfer to a bigger college after completing two years at NIACC, preferably in California.
As a PoliSci major, the weeks before an election is a particularly interesting time for her to experience American culture.
“It is really interesting to see the point of view of everybody,” Bertry said. “Sometimes it's a little awkward and uncomfortable, but I watched a lot about the American election previously, so I was used to it. People are more open to talk about politics. In France, we have our opinion, but we don’t talk that much about it.”
The cultural adjustments have come on the cross country course, too. In her very first scrimmage race at NIACC, Bertry dominated from the opening gun, sprinting out far ahead of the pack.
Vais suggested that at the next meet, Bertry should run with the pack at the start and get out to big lead later in the race, in order to conserve energy.
It didn't take.
“She tried that, and it wasn’t for her,” Vais said. “She wants to be up front. She wants to go out hard from the start, and that was the way she was used to running back home. She told me that that is the way everyone runs back home.”
Though she is only a freshman, Bertry has already shown elite-level talent. With the regional and national championships coming up soon, Bertry has a shot to make a name for herself on the big stage.
“I see her in a position to finish very well at nationals,” Vais said. “Obviously, as a coach I try to look at what other teams may have and try to base some strategy off that for when we get to nationals. From what I can see, she’s got herself in a great position to finish very high on the podium at nationals in November.”
NIACC NEWS
Pair of NIACC runners win weekly awards
NIACC freshman Melvin Kipbemboi was named the USTAFCCCA NJCAA Division II cross country male athlete of the week on Tuesday, and was also named the ICCAC Division II men's cross country athlete of the week for the week of Oct. 12-18.
The pair of awards comes after Kipbemboi placed fourth overall at Friday's Indian Hills Invitational 8K, with a time of 25:17. The time is the fourth fastest in program history.
On the girls side, Sarah Bertry was named the ICCAC Division II women's cross country athlete of the week.
