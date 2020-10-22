NIACC's Sarah Bertry racks up accolades after arriving from France

“I knew that she was a very good runner, based on what times that I got from her coach, but I wasn’t expecting this,” NIACC head cross country coach Curtis Vais said. “I felt like she should be somewhere in the 19s pretty consistently, which she was. She just popped out an 18:26 last weekend. She was so far up, but if she was pressed by another runner, I think she could have taken it to another gear. She looked like she was running effortlessly.”

In France, Bertry said she was a successful athlete, but was never the fastest or the best. There are no high school sports in France, so Bertry ran cross country and track for club teams. She knew that she wanted to travel and see a new part of the world, and found out about NIACC through an agency that put her in touch with coach Vais. She was attracted to the idea of attending a community college, rather than a big state university.

“It is small, and the connection with people is easier,” Bertry said. “My English wasn’t that good, so I had a hard time understanding people. It was easier for me if I was in something that wasn’t too much.”

The transition was a challenge at first, as Bertry had to quarantine for two weeks upon her arrival due to COVID-19 protocols. She could only work out with a small group of other international students.