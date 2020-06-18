NIACC's Roberson signs with Emporia State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After leading the NIACC basketball team in scoring this past season, sophomore guard Deundra Roberson is moving on.

On Tuesday, the Emporia State University basketball program sent out a press release announcing the signing of Roberson as part of the program's 2020-2021 recruiting class.

Roberson spent two seasons with the Trojans, and was a two-time first-team all-NJCAA Region XI selection. In the 2019-2020 season, Roberson led the team with an average of 20.7 points per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.4 steals over 29 games.

Emporia State is a Division II program, located in Emporia, Kansas. The team plays in the Mid-America Intecollegiate Athletics Association (MAIAA). The Hornets finished last season with a 10-18 overall record, 4-15 in conference play.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

