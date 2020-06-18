You are the owner of this article.
NIACC's Roberson signs with Emporia State
Roberson celebration

NIACC sophomore Deundra Roberson celebrates his buzzer-beating score against Kirkwood in early March. 

 Courtesy Photo

After leading the NIACC basketball team in scoring this past season, sophomore guard Deundra Roberson is moving on. 

On Tuesday, the Emporia State University basketball program sent out a press release announcing the signing of Roberson as part of the program's 2020-2021 recruiting class. 

Roberson spent two seasons with the Trojans, and was a two-time first-team all-NJCAA Region XI selection. In the 2019-2020 season, Roberson led the team with an average of 20.7 points per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.4 steals over 29 games. 

Emporia State is a Division II program, located in Emporia, Kansas. The team plays in the Mid-America Intecollegiate Athletics Association (MAIAA). The Hornets finished last season with a 10-18 overall record, 4-15 in conference play. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

