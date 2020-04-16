NIACC's Mendez signs letter to attend San Jose State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIACC sophomore Autam Mendez signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball next season at San Jose State University.

According to a release from from NIACC, the Trojans transfer is joined in the 2020 class by Sophia Jones and Alani Fluker, both of whom signed with San Jose State last November.

Jones, who is from Weston, Florida, was named the Florida 7A player of the year last month. Fluker, who is from San Antonio, Texas, was a McDonald's all-American nominee.

Mendez, a 5-foot-10 guard from Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, joins a San Jose State squad that is coming off one of its best seasons in school history, according to the release.

San Jose State was 19-12 in 2019-20 and 12-6 in the Mountain West Conference. The Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament before falling to Fresno State, 94-68.

The Spartans won six games in the 2018-19 season so the 19 wins last season was the biggest turn around in NCAA Division I women's basketball. The 19 wins by the Spartans was the third most in school history and the most in 40 years.