NIACC's Mendez named ICCAC Athlete of the Year

Another day, another honor for Autam Mendez.

On Wednesday, the NIACC sophomore women's basketball star was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) female Athlete of the Year, after a season where she led the Trojans with 16.9 points per game, 489 total points, and 81 3-pointers, and is the only NIACC player to ever score 1000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 100 career 3-point goals.

"Autam is a great player and person," NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto said. "She battled through injury to become the player she is today. There is nothing Autam cannot do on the floor. She is special both on and off the floor."

Mendez was named the ICCAC Women's Player of the Week three times this past season, and helped guide the Trojans to the No. 1 ranking in NJCAA Division II midway through the season.

She was a first-team NJCAA Division II all-American and was selected as the the NJCAA Division II national player of the year, the first NIACC player to earn that honor.

Iowa Lakes' men's basketball player Justin Brookens was selected as the 2019-20 ICCAC men's athlete of the year.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

