NIACC's Mendez, Morrow named to All-American team

The honors just keep coming for the NIACC women's basketball program.

Ten days after head coach Todd Ciochetto was named the NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year, the Trojans got word that their top two players have been named All-Americans.

Sophomore Autam Mendez was named a first-team All-American, while freshman Sierra Morrow was named to the second team.

Mendez was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year after averaging 16.9 points per game. She ranks third on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,045 points, third on the rebounding list with 538, and third on the 3-point list with 164 over her two seasons.

Mendez is the only player in school history with 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds, and 100 career 3-pointers. It is the second straight season that a NIACC player was named a First Team All-American, after Mandy Willems earned the honor last season.

Morrow earned a second team nod after finishing second in NJCAA Division II with a school record 153 blocked shots. She was named the ICCAC defensive player of the year. She also averaged 15.6 points per game.

It is the second time in NIACC history that the program has had multiple players named to the All-American squad.