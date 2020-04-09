NIACC's Mendez, Ciochetto receive national honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After one of the best seasons in program history, the NIACC women's basketball team has continued to rack up honors. Thursday brought the biggest ones yet, as NIACC head coach Todd Ciochetto was named the NJCAA Division II national coach of the year, while sophomore star Autam Mendez was named the NJCAA Division II national player of the year.

The pair earned the honors after finishing off a nearly perfect season for the Trojans. NIACC's final record was 32-1 and 16-0 in conference play. The Trojans won the NCJAA Region XI tournament and were set to go into the national tournament as the No. 1 seed before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

"He meant a lot to the team because he helped us grow into college student-athletes," Mendez said of Ciochetto, "He devoted a lot of time to us and he trusted us, which helped us during our season. We knew he trusted us so we all trusted him, which helped us trust each other. He's the type of coach you want to play for."

Ciochetto was also named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) women's basketball coach of the year, and was named the national coach of the year last week by World Exposure Report. Under Ciochetto, the Trojans finished fourth in NJCAA Division II in total points with 2,971, and sixth in points per game at 90.