NIACC's Mendez, Ciochetto receive national honors

After one of the best seasons in program history, the NIACC women's basketball team has continued to rack up honors. Thursday brought the biggest ones yet, as NIACC head coach Todd Ciochetto was named the NJCAA Division II national coach of the year, while sophomore star Autam Mendez was named the NJCAA Division II national player of the year.
The pair earned the honors after finishing off a nearly perfect season for the Trojans. NIACC's final record was 32-1 and 16-0 in conference play. The Trojans won the NCJAA Region XI tournament and were set to go into the national tournament as the No. 1 seed before it was canceled due to COVID-19.
"He meant a lot to the team because he helped us grow into college student-athletes," Mendez said of Ciochetto, "He devoted a lot of time to us and he trusted us, which helped us during our season. We knew he trusted us so we all trusted him, which helped us trust each other. He's the type of coach you want to play for."
Ciochetto was also named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) women's basketball coach of the year, and was named the national coach of the year last week by World Exposure Report. Under Ciochetto, the Trojans finished fourth in NJCAA Division II in total points with 2,971, and sixth in points per game at 90.
"This team was very special to me and always will be," Ciochetto said. "They were selfless and played for each other. The way they reached out to the youth of our community was the most special part. This group made me a better coach."
Mendez earned her award as the program's only player ever to score 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 100 3-point goals. In the 2019-2020 season, Mendez scored 489 points, made 81 3-pointers and collected 245 rebounds, 64 steals and 55 assists, along with 12 double-doubles.
"I'm not just an offensive player and I'm not just a defensive player," Mendez said. "I play both sides of the floor. I think I also showed my basketball IQ seeing the floor well."
Thursday marked the first time in program history that a NIACC women's basketball player was named national player of the year. Mendez's spectacular season came after she missed four of the first five games as she recovered from a pair of offseason foot surgeries.
"Autam is a great player and person," Ciochetto said. "She battled through injury to become the player she is today. There is nothing Autam cannot do on the floor. She is special both on and off the floor and very deserving of this award."
Mendez was the ICCAC women's player of the year, was named an NJCAA Region XI all-tournament player, and led the Trojans to the No. 1 national ranking midway through the season. She is committed to play basketball next season at San Jose State University.
Though the Trojans never got a chance to play for a national championship, the season was a special experience for all involved.
"This season was special all the way around," Ciochetto said. "It was the most enjoyable season I've ever had, not because of the 32 wins, but the fun we had doing it."
