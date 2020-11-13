NIACC's Kipkemboi has high hopes for national championships

“I used to train there full-time for a couple of months,” Kipkemboi said. “It was not easy. I used to run several times a day, and it gave me the discipline and the drive to get used to running, and get a grip on how it is.”

Kipkemboi attributes his home country's success in the sport to pure dedication and hard work. Twelve of this country's 20 men's Boston Marathon winners have come from Kenya.

With his studies, Kipkemboi cannot currently dedicate his life to the sport, but says that he would like to someday give full-time running a try.

“Most of them who succeed in the sport, they focus on it full-time,” Kipkemboi said. “They do it every single day, and they just focus on running. Most of them are full-time runners, and they don’t focus on other stuff, they just run. Right now, I am studying so I cannot do that, but probably one day, if everything goes well, I might consider doing that.”

Kipkemboi's work ethic in his first year in Iowa has impressed both his coaches and teammates.