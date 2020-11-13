NIACC's Kipkemboi has high hopes for national championships

The NIACC men's cross country team made program history two weeks ago.
Now, they're looking to do it again.
On Saturday, the Trojans, currently ranked No. 2 in the USTFCCA NJCAA Division II national poll, will race at the national championship meet in Fort Dodge, hoping to pull off a big victory.
So far this season, the team has proven itself capable of beating top-flight competition. Two weeks ago, the Trojans won the NJCAA Region XI Division II title, the program’s first regional championship since 2012.
Freshman Melvin Kipkemboi earned an individual regional title in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 25:50, becoming the first NIACC runner to win a regional championship since Cody Manchester in 2011.
Four NIACC runners finished in the top five, with sophomore Jorge Ruiz taking second, Vicente Correia placing fourth, and Jalen Peterson placing fifth.
According to head coach Curtis Vais, Kipkemboi's confidence has skyrocketed as the season has progressed.
“I think Melvin still has a lot more growth and a higher ceiling for sure, as he continues to get more and more confident,” Vais said. “He has come a long way from the start of the year, and there are still some things he needs to work on, but that is with every athlete at every level. That is the challenge. I am pleased with what I’ve seen, and he has had great growth.”
Kipekemboi comes from Rift Valley, Kenya, and had never traveled to the United States before arriving in Mason City. He quickly discovered that there are some key differences between Kenya and North Iowa.
“The biggest difference is the difference in food,” Kipkemboi said. “I had to adjust to that, and also the weather. It’s very extreme. It’s either too cold or too hot, both extremes.”
In Kenya, the average winter temperature is usually between 48 and 81 degrees, making Iowa’s cold late autumn temperatures a challenge for the NIACC freshman. But as long as Kipkemboi gets plenty of practice time out in the brisk November air, Vais isn’t worried about how he will respond on race day.
“We’re having a really nice fall, but we had a week-long stretch where we had a little bit of snow and cold weather,” Vais said. “That was definitely an adjustment for him, to feel that little bit of sting in his lungs, and know what that feels like. Saturday, when we’re down in Fort Dodge, if it is a little bit cooler, he knows how his body is going to respond in cooler temperatures.”
Kenya has a long history of producing successful runners, and Kipkemboi is just the latest name to come out of the country’s long-distance heritage. As a kid, he trained in a town called Eldoret, in the Rift Valley region he calls home.
“I used to train there full-time for a couple of months,” Kipkemboi said. “It was not easy. I used to run several times a day, and it gave me the discipline and the drive to get used to running, and get a grip on how it is.”
Kipkemboi attributes his home country's success in the sport to pure dedication and hard work. Twelve of this country's 20 men's Boston Marathon winners have come from Kenya.
With his studies, Kipkemboi cannot currently dedicate his life to the sport, but says that he would like to someday give full-time running a try.
“Most of them who succeed in the sport, they focus on it full-time,” Kipkemboi said. “They do it every single day, and they just focus on running. Most of them are full-time runners, and they don’t focus on other stuff, they just run. Right now, I am studying so I cannot do that, but probably one day, if everything goes well, I might consider doing that.”
Kipkemboi's work ethic in his first year in Iowa has impressed both his coaches and teammates.
"He works really hard, and he's just built differently," sophomore Stephen Ringo said. "Even like him and Jorge (Ruiz), they are the one and two, and they have very different training styles, so I guess it's just about work ethic. He also has natural talent."
Aside from being NIACC's best hope at an individual men's title, Kipkemboi is still young, one of just two freshmen on a sophomore dominated Trojans' squad. With lots of experience on the course, the Trojans are feeling good about their chances at unseating No. 1 ranked Cowley College on Saturday.
"As a team, we’re feeling pretty confident that we have a shot at winning the whole thing," Ringo said. "That is ultimately the goal, and has been for the entirety of the season. We like where we are at right now."
The No. 12 ranked NIACC women's team will also run at the national meet. Freshman Sarah Bertry claimed the Trojans' first women's regional title since 2011, with a 5K time of 19:02.
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 1A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 2A
State XC 3A
State XC 3A
State XC 3A
State XC 3A
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!