NIACC's Hardrict signs with Pittsburg State; Matthews commits to West Florida

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After two productive seasons, two of NIACC basketball's top players are moving on.

On Tuesday, NIACC announced that sophomore Quentin Hardrict had signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Pittsburg State University.

"We are very excited to add Quentin to our roster for next season," Pittsburg State coach Kim Anderson said in a press release. "He is a floor general, hard worker, and someone who can make our program better both on and off the floor.”

Hardrict finished second on the team with an average of 16.9 points per game this past season, while also collecting 3.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. His 884 career points rank 19th all-time for the NIACC program, and his 302 career assists are fourth on the career list.

"We are very excited to add Quentin to our roster for next season," Anderson said. "He is a floor general, hard worker, and someone who can make our program better both on and off the floor.”

Pittsburg State is a NCAA Division II school located in Pittsburg, Kansas. The school plays in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association, and finished the 2019-2020 season with a 12-18 overall record.