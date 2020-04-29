NIACC's Dean signs letter of intent to Saint Martins

NIACC sophomore Chandler Dean has found his next stop.
On Tuesday, Dean, who averaged 6.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Trojans this season, signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Saint Martin's University, an NCAA Division II school located in Lacey, Washington.
"Chandler impacts the game in other ways than scoring," Saint Martin's head coach Aaron Landon said. "That is really important to us. He rebounds with a great motor, can play at the top of the press and competes without the ball."
Saint Martin's plays in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, an 11-team league with colleges in Alaska, Montana, Washington, and Oregon. The team finished 6-23 overall this past season, with a 4-16 mark in conference play.
Dean is originally from South Jordan, Utah, and was a member of a Trojans program that went 50-12 in his two seasons, with two NJCAA Region XI title game appearances.
The Trojan's finished with a 25-7 record in the 2019-2020 season.
