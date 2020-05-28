NIACC's Ciochetto takes new coaching job

Talk about leaving on top.
After leading the NIACC women's basketball team to one of the best seasons in program history, Todd Ciochetto is moving on.
On Thursday, Seward County Community College announced in a press release that it had hired Ciochetto as its new head women's basketball coach.
Ciochetto leaves NIACC after a highly successful nine-season run. Ciochetto was hired as a Trojan's assistant coach in 2011, and took over the top job in 2014 from former coach Kelli Terrell. In his six seasons at the helm, the Trojans compiled a 153-46 record, with six straight NJCAA Region XI title game appearances.
This past season, the Trojans went 32-1, winning the Region XI championship and earning the No. 1 seed at the NJCAA Division II tournament, which was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19. Ciochetto was named the Division II National Coach of the Year by the NJCAA and the World Exposure Report scouting service.
Ciochetto is also the head coach of the North Iowa Fire AAU team, whose alums include West Hancock junior Rachel Leerar.
"First off I want to say thank you to NIACC and all of North Iowa for nine great years." Ciochetto said in a press release. "Seward County is one of the few jobs that excited me. The tradition, the support of the administration, staff, and community is second to none. I am humbled and excited to be a part of the Liberal community and Seward County."
Seward County Community College is an NJCAA Division I school located in Liberal, Kansas. The Saints finished with a 25-7 record this past season.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
