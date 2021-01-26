NIACC wrestling ranked No. 9 in preseason poll



Lilly Luft wins state title Lilly Luft won the 126 pound girls state title with a 6-2 win over Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.

The NIACC wrestling team comes into a new season ranked No. 9 in the country in a preseason NJCAA Division II poll by Intermat.

After placing 12th at the 2020 national meet, three wrestlers with national tournament experience will be on this year's squad, in Clarence Lee-Green (125), Christian Minto, and Mason Carpenter (174).

Lee placed fifth last season at the national tournament, and finished the season with a 19-10 overall record. Minto placed second at the tourney after a 22-1 freshman season, and Carpenter will return to the team after red-shirting a season ago. He had an 11-8 record in his first year, and qualified for the national tournament.

Four other ICCAC teams are also ranked going into the season, in Iowa Western (No. 4), Iowa Central (No. 6), Iowa Lakes (No. 13), and Indian Hills (No. 22).

NIACC will kick off the season at Iowa Lakes on Feb. 10.

NIACC volleyball ranked No. 15 in newest poll

The NIACC volleyball stayed in the No. 15 spot in the newest NJCAA Division II poll, following a season-opening 3-0 win over Southwestern CC on Sunday.

Four more ICCAC colleges are also ranked, led by Iowa Central at No. 7, Kirkwood at No. 10, Northeast CC at No. 17, and Hawkeye CC at No. 18.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

