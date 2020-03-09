NIACC women earn spot at nationals with win over Kirkwood

The NIACC women's basketball team punched its ticket to the national tournament on Sunday, with a 95-73 win over Kirkwood in the NJCAA Region XI championship game in Mason City.

The win marked the second straight season that NIACC advanced to the regional title by beating Kirkwood. The Trojans led the Eagles at halftime, 52-37, and outscored them in the second half, 43-36, to clinch the win.

Sophomore Kelcie Hale led the team with 24 points on the day, while freshman Andrea Gray had 23. As a team, NIACC finished with 19 3-pointers, and went 24-of-26 from the free-throw line.

Sunday's victory was the third NIACC win against Kirkwood this season. It was the 20th straight win for NIACC, and was the 33rd consecutive victory on the Trojans' home floor.

After the game, sophomore Autam Mendez was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Confernce (ICCAC) women's basketball player of the year. Teammate Sierra Morrow was named the league's best defensive player, while coach Todd Ciochetto was named coach of the year.

The Trojans will play at the NJCAA Division II national tournament, beginning on March 17 in Port Huron, Michigan. It is the third time in program history that the Trojans have qualified for nationals in back-to-back season.

