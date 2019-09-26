The NIACC volleyball team improved to 3-1 in conference play and 15-5 overall with a 3-0 win over Southeastern on Wednesday in West Burlington, Iowa.
The Trojans won 25-21, 25-14, 25-19.
"It's always good to get a conference win in the road," NIACC coach Chris Brandt said. "The team was focused on what we had to do to be successful together. They adapted well to the strengths of the SECC team and was able shut down their offense."
Sophomore Kennedy Meister led the Trojans with nine kills and eight digs. Freshman Becca Steffen had 14 assists, 15 digs, three kills and three ace serves.
Also for NIACC, Bri Powers had six digs, Tessa Sienknecht collected nine assists, Megan Hollander had three blocks, Kayla Lentz had four digs, Shelby Heston had kills, six digs and two blocks, Hannah Hanson had three kills and Alexa Loftus had eight digs.
NIACC retruns to action at 7 p.m. Friday in a non-conference match at the Wartburg College junior varsity in Waverly.
