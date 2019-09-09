North Iowa Area Community College volleyball coach Chris Brandt said some of the mental errors that have hurt her team this season were noticeably absent this weekend during Rochester Community and Technical College's Yellowjacket Invitational.
Fewer mistakes and good team defense paid dividends and helped NIACC finish the weekend 3-1 and improved to 9-4 overall.
On Friday, the Trojans beat harper College in four games: 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, then went on to down College of DuPage 25-17, 25-9, 25-18.
Bri Powers finished the day with three 3 aces and 19 digs, Tessa Sienknecht had 14 assists, seven aces and 10 digs, while Kennedy Meister had 24 kills, five aces and 13 digs.
Kayla Lentz had five assists, three aces and 25 digs on Friday, while Becca Steffen finished with eight kills, 47 assists, 15 digs and four 4 blocks.
Other highlights from Day 1: Shelby Heston had 13 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, Alexa Loftus had 13 kills and eight 8 digs, Sarah Kimberly finished with four kils and two blocks, and Braylee Wood had four kills and 10 blocks.
"It was fun to watch the team compete today," Brandt said. "They were totally in their element and enjoying the game of volleyball. They worked on lots of little things throughout the day. Our defense stepped up and was solid for both matches."
Day 2
The Trojans beat Rock Valley 25-22, 25-19, 24-15, then lost to undefeated RCTC in four: 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25.
Highlights:
• Bri Powers - 24 digs
• Tessa Sienknecht 13 assists, 10 digs
• Kennedy Meister 29 kills, 4 assists, 25 digs, 4 blocks
• Kayla Lentz 3 aces, 28 digs
• Becca Steffen 19 kills, 46 assists, 3 aces, 20 digs, 3 blocks
• Shelby Heston 8 kills, 19 digs, 7 blocks
• Alexa Loftus 19 kills, 7 digs
• Sarah Kimberly 15 kills, 5 digs, 8 blocks
• Braylee Wood 3 kills, 6 blocks
"We didn't finish as strong as we would have wanted, but overall the team worked on lots of little things, most importantly the mental errors," Brandt said. "Defensively, we did a nice job getting the blocks as well as keeping the ball alive. Our offense did a good job making smart choices especially during the chaos at the net."
Up next:
7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Hawkeye Community College at NIACC
