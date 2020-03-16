NIACC spring sports season shut down due to virus

The NIACC spring sports seasons have been canceled for 2020, including the NJCAA Divison II women's basketball tournament.

According to a NIACC release, following the recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the NJCAA made the decision to call off all competition for the spring of 2020 Monday afternoon.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO in the release. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.

Regarding eligibility for spring sports, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.