The NIACC softball team won a four-game series against Iowa Central this week in Mason City.

The Trojans played the Tritons twice on Sunday and two more times Monday. NIACC opened the tilt with 8-7, 2-0 and 12-6 victories.

Game four of NIACC's series against Iowa Central was not completed at the time of publication.

The Trojans' top performer was pitcher Laken Lienhard, who threw seven shutout innings on Sunday. Lienhard allowed just three hits and racked up eight strikeouts.

Lienhard also contributed to the Trojans' efforts at the plate Sunday. She amassed two RBIs on the day without a hit. Lienhard was walked three times in the Trojans' first two games against the Tritons.

The sophomore was also effective in the batter's box on Monday. Lienhard went 2-for-3 and racked up two RBIs in the third contest of the series.

Lienhard started at pitcher in game three but did not find as much success as she did Sunday. The right-hander tossed seven innings and allowed 11 hits and four earned runs.

NIACC is currently in third in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings. The Trojans and Tritons are neck-and-neck in the race for a league title. The squads were tied in the standings before they played their doubleheader Monday.

The Trojans are 20th in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball rankings. NIACC rose as high as 15th earlier this season.

NIACC has 22 games left on its schedule this year. The Trojans will compete in the NJCAA Region XI Tournament on May 5.

The Trojans have 10 home games remaining in 2023. NIACC will play its next home series against Ellsworth on April 14 and 15. The Trojans and Panthers will collide four times that week.