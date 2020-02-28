NIACC readies nine wrestlers for national championships

For a small community college in rural North Iowa, NIACC has started to create a reputation as a sports hub.
With a nationally renowned baseball program, two ranked basketball teams, and a wrestling squad that was ranked No. 1 in the country for much of the season, the Trojans have been thriving.
The wrestling team recently qualified nine athletes for the national championship meet, which will take place on March 6-7 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
To head coach Steve Kelly, the key to the program’s success lies in its veteran wrestlers.
“They’re not your typical community college kids,” Kelly said. “A lot of them easily could’ve gone to four-year schools right out of high school, but they wanted to come here. They liked when they came on the visit, they liked what we’re all about.”
Two NIACC wrestlers – 149-pound sophomore Tony Mendoza and 165-pound freshman Christian Minto – won district championships on Feb. 16. Both come from highly regarded high school wrestling programs, in California and Florida, respectively. Mendoza attended Selma High School, just south of Fresno, while Minto is from Mariner High School in Florida.
To both, coming from those warm locales to the harsh winter climate of Iowa has been an adjustment.
“It’s honestly a lot like my hometown,” Mendoza said of Mason City. “There isn’t a lot to do here, and the weather is always really cold. Back home, my favorite restaurant to eat is In-N-Out, and we don’t have that out here. It’s one of the main things I miss.”
While he misses the California sunshine and tasty local burger chains, Mendoza enjoys the family atmosphere at NIACC.
“You have (assistant coach) Don Berry, who is the grandpa of the group,” Mendoza said. “You have Steve Kelley, who is basically the dad, and then we have Basil (Minto), who is kind of the big brother. That’s basically how I see it. You have new people every year, which takes getting used to. It’s my second year of college, so I’m still getting used to it.”
Christian Minto doesn’t have to look far to find family. Christian is the younger brother of NIACC assistant coach Basil Minto, who wrestled at NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa. Basil is seven years older than Christian and admits that there is a balancing act that comes with coaching your younger brother.
“Sometimes, I say something and it might go in one ear and out the other,” Basil said with a laugh. “But if he hears it from somebody else, it might work. It’s a fine line of give and take, having a brother on the same wrestling team that you are coaching.”
Basil was a two-time All-American at NIACC before he transferred to UNI. As Christian neared graduation, his older brother gave him the pitch to come to Mason City. Christian was highly ranked coming out of high school, but didn’t quite have the grades for a Division I school. Furthermore, Basil wanted a chance to watch Christian wrestle.
"(Steve) Kelly treated me good, and I knew he would treat Christian good,” Basil said. “That was my whole take on it. I missed out on some of his high school wrestling, so I figured if I can get a couple years of coaching him in college, that’ll hopefully make up for some of missing some of that time.”
For Kelly, it takes a lot of work to convince high school kids to take a chance on a small school in north Iowa. There are plenty of recruiting trips and phone calls with recruits and their coaches to sell them on the school. And while the program’s wins and losses are important, it’s just as vital to Kelly to help the wrestlers succeed off the mat.
“You establish the relationship with the high school coaches and the club coaches,” Kelly said. “They want their kid to go somewhere where they’re going to get taken care of. I think we do a good job of that. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s about getting them through school, and giving them some credentials so they can have a better life.”
Kelly has been the head coach of the program since the 2009-2010 season and has led the team through plenty of success. This year’s nine Trojan qualifiers are the most for the team since 2016.
“This is probably the most complete team,” Kelly said. “Our old teams, at the top end, were a little bit light. It’s one that could be one of the best ones. The national tournament is going to determine that.”
According to Basil, the Trojans have a shot to have quite a bit of success at the big meet.
“We’re bringing nine guys, and I think we can have nine All-Americans and a couple national champs in there,” Basil said. “We can score a lot of points at nationals.”
The state of Iowa has had a big wrestling year at the college level. NIACC is currently No. 4 in the junior college rankings after spending much of the year at No. 1. In NCAA Division I, the No. 1 ranked team is the University of Iowa. Three of the top five teams in Division III are Iowa schools. In NAIA, Des Moines-based Grand View tops the polls.
“Some of the very best college wrestling is in Iowa,” Basil said. “It’s a mecca for it, and it’s the place to be for wrestling.”
On Wednesday, the countdown clock in the NIACC wrestling room ticked down, at eight days and change until the national tournament. With a whole season, and plenty of wins behind them, there isn’t much else Kelly and the other coaches can do. Now, it’s up to the athletes themselves.
“Now, it’s just up to us to make sure they get to the tournament on time, and get the right food, and their weight is down,” Kelly said. “They’ve got to take care of it from there. They’re a pretty mature group, and they’re fun to work with. That makes my job a lot easier.”