NIACC readies nine wrestlers for national championships

To both, coming from those warm locales to the harsh winter climate of Iowa has been an adjustment.

“It’s honestly a lot like my hometown,” Mendoza said of Mason City. “There isn’t a lot to do here, and the weather is always really cold. Back home, my favorite restaurant to eat is In-N-Out, and we don’t have that out here. It’s one of the main things I miss.”

While he misses the California sunshine and tasty local burger chains, Mendoza enjoys the family atmosphere at NIACC.

“You have (assistant coach) Don Berry, who is the grandpa of the group,” Mendoza said. “You have Steve Kelley, who is basically the dad, and then we have Basil (Minto), who is kind of the big brother. That’s basically how I see it. You have new people every year, which takes getting used to. It’s my second year of college, so I’m still getting used to it.”

Christian Minto doesn’t have to look far to find family. Christian is the younger brother of NIACC assistant coach Basil Minto, who wrestled at NIACC and the University of Northern Iowa. Basil is seven years older than Christian and admits that there is a balancing act that comes with coaching your younger brother.

